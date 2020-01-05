KAREN S. HETTINGER, was called home, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Robert; children, Robert Hettinger, Amy (Adam) Chovan of Wabash, Ind., and Mary (Clint) Riemen of Melbourne, Fla.; sister, Nancy (Arthur) Brock of Fort Wayne; and five grandson's. She was preceded in death by her mother, father, stepfather, and a sister. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 5, 2020