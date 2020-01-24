KAREN S. SNYDER, 55, of Fort Wayne, died Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born March 11, 1964 in Fort Wayne, Karen was a daughter of James and Mary A. Rennels, who survive. She worked in the member services department at Costco. "Karen could always make you laugh and she loved being with family and friends." Karen is also survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Tim of Fort Wayne; sons, Anthony 'Tony' Snyder and Hunter Snyder; sibling, Mark, Steve, Thomas, Ron (Rhonda) Rennels, Denise (Dan) Grohnke and Chris (V. J.) Menor; sister-in-law Deb (Steve) Gallaway; and numerous nieces and nephews. Karen was preceded in death by her brother, Kevin Rennels. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Saint Rose Catholic Church, 206 Summit St., Monroeville, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from noon to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary recited at 3:30 p.m. Graveside Service at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of N.E. Indiana or to the family. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 24, 2020