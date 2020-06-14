KAREN S. UETRECHT-HOTTMAN, of Butler, Ind., formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 8, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne on Sept. 18, 1967, she was the daughter of the late Cliff and Kathreen. Karen was a member of Jesus' Name Apostolic Church and a former member of the New Haven Moose Lodge 1480. She was everybody's friend and enjoyed crafting, shopping and lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. She loved spending time with her nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 11 years, David A. Hottman; stepchildren, Daisy (Pat Whitsell) Richhart, Ivan Richhart, Chad (Amber) Hottman, Lauren (Justin) Hill, and Evan (Stacie) Hottman; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and siblings, Don (Violet) Hart, Gloria (Mike Hall) Chiddister, Timothy (Theresa) Uetrecht, Kenneth (Tina Reinhardt) Uetrecht, and Sarah (John) Spillers. She was preceded in death by her mother, Kathreen and Robert Boleyn; father, Cliff Uetrecht; and aunt, Kathleen Pettit. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Jesus' Name Church, 3615 New Haven Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46803), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805). Burial will take place in Riverview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jesus' Name Church Missions Fund.