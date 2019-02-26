Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KAREN SUE ROACH. View Sign

KAREN SUE ROACH, 63, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital. Born Aug. 30, 1955, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Charles R. and Gloria J. (Rodgers) Cashdol lar. A graduate of Northrop High School, class of 1973, Karen was an Office Manager with Jet Contracting Corp. for over 10 years, from which she retired. Karen loved spending time with her family and grandchildren and was a beloved mother and grandmother. She is survived by her sons, Jonovon Roach and Brian Roach, both of Fort Wayne; two grandchildren, Jonovon "Qwenton" and Griffin; siblings, Daniel Cashdollar of Fort Wayne, David (Tracye) Cashdollar of Fort Wayne, Steven (Cheryl) Cashdollar of Gulfport, Fla., Terrance Cashdollar of San Antonio, Texas, and Rebecca Beitvashahi of Fort Wayne; and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, William E. "Bill" Roach; and brother, Jeffrey Cashdollar. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Pastor Murray Clugston officiating. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the . For online condolences, please visit



