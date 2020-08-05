KAREN SUE (KELLER) SAYLOR, 67, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. Born Dec, 7, 1952, she was a daughter of Everett and Janice Keller. She loved to play bingo and collected ceramic angels. Surviving are her son, Joshua Saylor; brothers, Rickey (Cathy) and Lyle (Libby); sisters, Diana (Tom) and Patty; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; brother, Johnny; and sister, Nancy. Memorial service is noon Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Harvester Missionary Church, 3331 Harvester Ave., Fort Wayne, with a reception to follow. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.