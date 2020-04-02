KARL CID, 57, of Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Born Oct. 3, 1962, in East Chicago, Ind., he was the son of the late Jesus and Esperanza Cid. Karl was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, and a 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus. He was a cook at Parkview Hospital Mirro Center. He enjoyed cooking and was very caring and compassionate and always liked making people happy. Karl is survived by his loving wife, Julie of Fort Wayne; son, Michael Cid of Fort Wayne; and brother, Rene (Christine) Cid of East Chicago, Ind. Karl was preceded in death by his brother, Jesse Cid. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private Mass will be held with a celebration of his life at a later date. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkview Hospice or the St. Vincent de Paul Society. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 2, 2020