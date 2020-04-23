KARL L. FUHRMAN JR., 61, of Huntington, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. Born June 21, 1958, in Decatur, Ind., he was a son of Karl and Ramona (Rousseau) Furhman Sr. He is survived by his father, Karl Fuhrman of Syracuse; stepfather, Sam "Dad" (Pat) Tullis of Huntington; two sisters, Elizabeth "Beth" Shear of Fort Wayne and Tamara Ann (Jerry) Carter of Markle; one brother, Sam Tullis Jr. of Huntington; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his mother, Ramona Fuhrman-Tullis. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Memorial contributions in Karl's memory may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research. Arrangements by Eastlund Funeral Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 23, 2020