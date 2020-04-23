KARL L. FUHRMAN Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KARL L. FUHRMAN Jr..
Service Information
Eastlund Funeral Home
7458 E. 1000 N
Syracuse, IN
46567
(574)-457-3144
Obituary
Send Flowers

KARL L. FUHRMAN JR., 61, of Huntington, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. Born June 21, 1958, in Decatur, Ind., he was a son of Karl and Ramona (Rousseau) Furhman Sr. He is survived by his father, Karl Fuhrman of Syracuse; stepfather, Sam "Dad" (Pat) Tullis of Huntington; two sisters, Elizabeth "Beth" Shear of Fort Wayne and Tamara Ann (Jerry) Carter of Markle; one brother, Sam Tullis Jr. of Huntington; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his mother, Ramona Fuhrman-Tullis. A memorial service will be held at a later date due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Memorial contributions in Karl's memory may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Research. Arrangements by Eastlund Funeral Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.