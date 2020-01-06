Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KARL LOUIS MONNIER. View Sign Service Information Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach 406 S. Orange Street New Smyrna Beach , FL 32168 (386)-428-5757 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach 406 S. Orange Street New Smyrna Beach , FL 32168 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

KARL LOUIS MONNIER, died on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. He was born on March 23, 1933 in New Haven, Ind. They were devoted partners in life and death and were married for 62 years. MARY ELIZABETH McINTOSH MONNIER, died on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. She was born on April 20, 1934 in Mon roeville, Ind. Upon completion of his service in the U.S. Army, Karl returned to Fort Wayne and rejoined the Kroger Company. Karl and Mary moved to New Smyrna Beach, Fla., in 1988, upon retirement from Karl's 40 year career with the Kroger Company, from Louisville, Ky. They became avid travelers in retirement visiting nearly every country in the world. Both were very active and longtime members of the Smyrna Yacht Club. Karl was a Past Commodore of the club. Mary was a member of the Smyrna Yacht Club Ladies. Karl and Mary were both extraordinary bridge players and reached the top level of that game. Karl directed the Bridge program at SYC for many years and was also director of the New Smyrna Beach Duplicate Bridge Club. Mary enjoyed volunteering her time at a number of places including The Little Theatre of New Smyrna Beach, Marine Discovery Center, The Hub on Canal and The New Smyrna Beach Visitor's Center. Their love of life continues to be an inspiration to their family. They were the loving parents to three children, Karen (Bob) Balcerak, Patricia Hayes and David Monnier. They enjoyed spending time with their grandchildren, Jackson Adam Hayes, Julia Skye Hayes, Joshua David Monnier, Sean Michael Monnier, and Kaitlin Marie (Balcerak) Galvan. Karl is survived by sisters, Joan Weller, Audrey Kirk, Marjorie McCurdy, and Mary Sue Usher. Mary is survived by brother, John (Corene) McIntosh. She was preceded in death by brothers, Robert J. McIntosh and Paul E. McIntosh, and they were both preceded in death by son-in-law, Raymond Hayes. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, with Father Patrick Quinn, officiating. A reception will follow immediately after Mass in the Social Hall. Friends and family will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Settle - Wilder Funeral Home. Interment will be at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Vincent de Paul Society for St. Jude, 431 E. St. Catherine St., Louisville, KY, 40203. Condolences may be made online at

