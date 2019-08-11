KARL ROY HANS, 61, met his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at his residence in Churu busco, Ind. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was son of the late Erwin Hans and Judith (Smell) Benzinger, who survives. Karl worked for Murray Equipment as a controls engineer for 30 years. He was an active member of Emmaus Lutheran Church. Karl enjoyed racing and restoring cars. Above all he was a faithful man and a devoted husband and father. Surviving are his wife, Nancy (Snyder) Hans; daughter, Andrea Hans; mother, Judith Benzinger; and siblings, Bev (Steven) Lee, Sharon Hans, Keith Hans, and Jacque (Joe) Tomlinson; and many nieces and nephews. Karl was also preceded in death by his daughter, Valerie Hans. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Emmaus Lutheran Church, with calling one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Rd. Burial in Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Emmaus Lutheran Church, Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, and Cancer Treatment Centers of America - Zion, Ill. To sign the online guestbook visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 11, 2019