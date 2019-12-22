KARLA JEAN MOZENA, 70, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Karl and Phyllis Wroge man. Karla worked in retail with several local stores and enjoyed caring for children as a daycare worker. She was a member of American Legion Post 47 of Fort Wayne and American Legion 381 of Rome City. Karla is survived by her daughters, Christine (Blake) Bufkin and Sandra Mozena, both of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and special friend, Ron Kizer of Fort Wayne. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Craig Wrogeman. Memorial service is 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2019, at American Legion Post 47, 601 Reed Road, with a gathering beginning one hour prior at 6 p.m. Memorials may be made to the . To sign the online obituary, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 22, 2019