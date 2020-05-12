KARLA JEAN OKULY-NUGENT
KARLA JEAN OKULY-NUGENT, 63, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Karla was born in Huntington, Ind., and graduated from Huntington Catholic High School. She served four years in the United States Navy. Karla was a life long Chicago Bears fan and an avid NASCAR fan. Karla is survived by her mother, Patricia Joan Holley-Sanders of Warner Robbins, Ga. She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Karen Baker of Dillon, Colo, Kathy (Norm) Eckert of Warner Robbins, Ga., Donald (Beth) Okuly of Huntington, Ind., Richard Okuly of Austin, Texas, Pamela Okuly of Fort Wayne, and Timothy (Tina) Okuly of Huntington, Ind.; 12 nieces and nephews, and eight great nieces and great nephews. Karla was preceded in death by her father, Robert "Gene" Eugene Okuly. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, via Facebook Live Stream on D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Facebook Page. A graveside service will be held at Mount Calvary Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County A.S.P.C.A.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 12, 2020.
