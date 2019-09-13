KARLITA K. HASSIG, 79, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Born April 8, 1940, in Huntington, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Leland and Blanche (Hedrick) Bonewitz. Karlita worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse at Byron Health Center for many years. She belonged to the Huntertown United Methodist Church (Lifehouse Church) for 50 years. She enjoyed traveling, playing bunko, bingo, and word puzzles. She also enjoyed watching birds especially cardinals, attending bible study groups, volunteering at the food bank and lions club events, most of all spending time with her grandchildren. Karlita is survived by her husband of 50 years, Herman Hassig; daughter, Treva (Bruce) Vasbinder; sons, Roger and David Hassig; grandchildren, Brock, Tyler and Bree; sister, Joenita Keller; and brother, Lynn (Viki) Bonewitz. She was also preceded in passing by her brother, Denny Bonewitz. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Lifehouse Church, 16021 Lima Road, Huntertown (IN 46748), with visitation one hour prior. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 13, 2019