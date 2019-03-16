Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. KAROL E. SCOTT - MYERS. View Sign

DR. KAROL E. SCOTT - MYERS, 61, of rural Columbia City, died Friday, March 15, 2019, 3 a.m., at her home. She had been battling multiple myeloma. Born Feb. 12, 1958, in East Chicago, Ind., she was a daughter of the late James H. and Pauline Rose (Pavelka) Scott. Her formative years were spent in Lake County where she graduated from Lake Central High School in 1976. She began her undergraduate work at Purdue - Calumet and graduated from Purdue School of Veterinary Medicine in 1983. On May 1, 1993, she was united in marriage to Michael G. Myers. They have always made their home in rural Columbia City. She joined the Columbia City Veterinary Hospital in 1983 and practiced there until 1989. She then joined the Northeast Indiana Veterinary Emergency Specialty Hospital, Fort Wayne. Emergency veterinary medicine became her passion, enjoying the challenge. She was a voracious reader, Yahtzee player and liked to play Sudoku. She loved unicorns and had an extensive collection. She was a member of Eberhard Lutheran Church, the American Veterinary Medical Association and the Northeast Indiana Veterinary Medical Association. She is survived by her husband, Mike; three sons, Dayvid J. Myers, Jarryd M. Myers and Ayrhan S. Myers, all of Columbia City; her wonderful caretakers, Natalie Ruby, Rebecca Geibel, Michele Kitson and her special "daughter", caregiver and mentee, Dr. Jill Kitson; brothers, James "Jimbo" Scott of Crawfordsville, Louis (Carla) Scott of Romney and Edward (Beth) Scott of Merrillville; sisters, Pauline "Fif" (Jeff) Coxhead of Memphis, Tenn., and Paula M. (Don) Gibson of Dyer; twin sister, Karen N. Bruce of Valparaiso; and her beloved NIVES family. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Tuesday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial is in the Eberhard Cemetery. Preferred memorials are to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (



207 N Main St

Columbia City , IN 46725

