Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KAROLYN NEALE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KAROLYN NEALE, 81, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2019, following a brief illness. Born Jan. 20, 1937, she was the only child of Lona Fredrick Baker and James D. Baker. Karolyn attended and made lifelong friends at South Side High School, graduating in 1955. She completed cosmetology school at the Ora Jean Beauty Academy in Erie, Pa. Aside from that and a short period of time working in a salon in Washington, D.C., she spent her life in Fort Wayne. She worked at the Corner House Salon in Fort Wayne for a number of years. In the late 1960's, she worked in the office of National Heat Treat. However, Karolyn spent the majority of her working years in the medical profession, working for Dr. Garland Anderson, Dr. Marvin Priddy and Fort Wayne Occupational Health. She retired from the staffing office at Parkview Hospital, Randallia in 2009. She was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by daughter, Tracy Blackwell of Monroe, Mich; granddaughter, Haley Neale of Indianapolis; step-granddaughter, Gena (April) Hedgspeth; brother, James W. Baker; sister, Barbara L. (Steven) Rubin; nieces and nephews, Jason (Marla) Rubin, Andrea Baker, Kelly (Jeff) Ostermann, and Evan (Kelly) Rubin, all of Fort Wayne; cousins, Pamela Farrell (Paul Bliss) of Erie, Pa., and Anita (Ray) Hacker of Bloomfield, Mich.; and special friend, William Kriegsman of Nashville. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lona V. Baker, in 2011; and father, James D. Baker, in 1970. Memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, in the Krauss Chapel at Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 W. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46802), with Chaplain Karen Kosberg officiating.

KAROLYN NEALE, 81, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2019, following a brief illness. Born Jan. 20, 1937, she was the only child of Lona Fredrick Baker and James D. Baker. Karolyn attended and made lifelong friends at South Side High School, graduating in 1955. She completed cosmetology school at the Ora Jean Beauty Academy in Erie, Pa. Aside from that and a short period of time working in a salon in Washington, D.C., she spent her life in Fort Wayne. She worked at the Corner House Salon in Fort Wayne for a number of years. In the late 1960's, she worked in the office of National Heat Treat. However, Karolyn spent the majority of her working years in the medical profession, working for Dr. Garland Anderson, Dr. Marvin Priddy and Fort Wayne Occupational Health. She retired from the staffing office at Parkview Hospital, Randallia in 2009. She was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by daughter, Tracy Blackwell of Monroe, Mich; granddaughter, Haley Neale of Indianapolis; step-granddaughter, Gena (April) Hedgspeth; brother, James W. Baker; sister, Barbara L. (Steven) Rubin; nieces and nephews, Jason (Marla) Rubin, Andrea Baker, Kelly (Jeff) Ostermann, and Evan (Kelly) Rubin, all of Fort Wayne; cousins, Pamela Farrell (Paul Bliss) of Erie, Pa., and Anita (Ray) Hacker of Bloomfield, Mich.; and special friend, William Kriegsman of Nashville. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lona V. Baker, in 2011; and father, James D. Baker, in 1970. Memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, in the Krauss Chapel at Trinity English Lutheran Church, 450 W. Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46802), with Chaplain Karen Kosberg officiating. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close