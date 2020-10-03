1/1
KATHARINA "KATIE" BERGER
KATHARINA "KATIE" BERGER, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Born in 1933, in Jagodnjak Yugoslavia, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Elisabeth Potnek. She came to the United States with her family in February of 1952. She was employed by St. Joseph Hospital, Fort Wayne Tailoring, and the family of the late Robert Hutner, before retiring in 2004. Katie loved spending time with her granddaughter and great-grandson and entertaining guests at their Big Turkey Lake cottage. She enjoyed cooking, baking and knitting. She took pride in having knitted over 100 afghans for family members and friends. She is survived by her daughter, Heide Weis of Indianapolis; son, Dr. Robert Berger of Fort Wayne; granddaughter, Jaime Motz McElwain of Indianapolis; and great-grandson, Logan McElwain of Union Pier, Mich. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Jakob Berger. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, with calling at 9 a.m. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., with a Rosary service at 5 p.m. Burial will be in the Catholic Cemetery. Preferred memorials are to the Alzheimer's Association or Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
OCT
4
Rosary
05:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
OCT
5
Calling hours
09:00 AM
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
OCT
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
