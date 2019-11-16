KATHERINE C. JOY (1965 - 2019)
Service Information
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
5:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Obituary
KATHERINE C. JOY, 54, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, after a long and brave battle with cancer. Born in Indianapolis on June 25, 1965, she was a daughter of the late John B. Beck and Charlotte (Mohr) Beck, who survives, and was a 1983 graduate of Wayne High School. She will be missed by all who knew her kindness and generosity, her biggest joy in life was the time spent with family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She is also survived by her best friend and soul mate, Stewart Miller; children, William (Terah) Joy, Christopher Joy, and Megan Joy; and sister, Theresa Barnfather; and eight grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Johnny and Alan Beck. Funeral service is 6 p.m. Monday, Nov.18, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Rd., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be given to . For online condolences visit www.domccombandsons.com
