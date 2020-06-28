KATHERINE F. JONES, 83, of Fort Wayne, departed this life on Monday, June 22, 2020. Born in McCreary County, Ky., she was a daughter of the late Roy and Sally (King) Strunk. She and her family relocated from Cincinnati, Ohio, to Fort Wayne in 1976. Katherine loved her family dearly and will be forever missed. She is survived by her daughters, Sandra Robrock of Fort Wayne, Pam (Geraldine) Jones of Fort Wayne; brother, Noble (Debbie) Strunk of Cincinnati; grandsons, Kevin (Donica) Grow of Hillsboro, Chris Jones of Fort Wayne, and Cory Jones of Fort Wayne; granddaughter, Jaime Knuckles of Fort Wayne; and great-grandchildren, Kyla, Cameron, Londyn, and AJ. She was preceded in death by her husband, Morris L. Jones; sons, Gary and Keith Jones; daughter, Patricia Grow; brothers, Carl and Lawrence Strunk; and sister, Elsie Barnett. A private family viewing is 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation one hour prior .