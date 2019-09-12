KATHERINE J. BAUMAN, 92, of Fort Wayne, Tuesday, died Sept. 10, 2019, at Chapman Place of Fort Wayne. Born May 13, 1927 in Carlton Mich., Katherine was the daughter of the late Elmer and Helen Sieb. Katherine is survived by her children, John Bauman of Fort Wayne, Ind., Robert Bauman of Kentucky, James Bauman of Fort Wayne, Ind., Elaine Bauman of Fort Wayne, Ind., Ann (Alan) Craggs of Ontario and Laura (Mark) Saddler of Fort Wayne, Ind.; three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Katherine was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Walter Smith, husband, Robert A Bauman, and son, Thomas Bauman. Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave.with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. The family would like to thank the Memory Care staff of Chapman Place for their support and care. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Soup Kitchen or Matthew 25 Health Clinic. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 12, 2019