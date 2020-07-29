KATHERINE LORRAINE PRICE, 74, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at her home in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Middles boro, Ky., she was a daughter of the late Joe and Retha Marsee. Katherine worked several jobs during her life, including service as the Mayor's Citizens Advocate for the City of Fort Wayne; worked at a women's shelter; and employment at an in-home care agency. Conversations with Katherine were uplifting, thought-provoking and spiritual. She loved her family and cherished her grandsons. Katherine is survived by her children, Vickie (Joseph) Beineke of Taylors, S.C., and Sean Price of Fort Wayne; grandsons, Joe Beineke and Chris Beineke; siblings, Mick (Judy) Marsee of Harrogate, Tenn., Steve (Janice) Marsee of Kissimmee, Fla., and Marilyn (Mike) Bryant of Tazewell, Tenn. Katherine was also preceded in death by her husband, James Price; and brother, Dave Marsee. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com