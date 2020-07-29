1/1
KATHERINE LORRAINE PRICE
KATHERINE LORRAINE PRICE, 74, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at her home in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Middles boro, Ky., she was a daughter of the late Joe and Retha Marsee. Katherine worked several jobs during her life, including service as the Mayor's Citizens Advocate for the City of Fort Wayne; worked at a women's shelter; and employment at an in-home care agency. Conversations with Katherine were uplifting, thought-provoking and spiritual. She loved her family and cherished her grandsons. Katherine is survived by her children, Vickie (Joseph) Beineke of Taylors, S.C., and Sean Price of Fort Wayne; grandsons, Joe Beineke and Chris Beineke; siblings, Mick (Judy) Marsee of Harrogate, Tenn., Steve (Janice) Marsee of Kissimmee, Fla., and Marilyn (Mike) Bryant of Tazewell, Tenn. Katherine was also preceded in death by her husband, James Price; and brother, Dave Marsee. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
