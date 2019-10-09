KATHERINE M. LOWDEN, 96, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. She was born on Aug. 24, 1923. Surviving are her daughter, Sandra L. Bunn, and son, James B. Lowden; grandchildren, Aaron Bunn, Courtney Roades, Kyle and Kody Lowden, and Jessica Underwood; great-grandchildren, Max, Oliver, Carter Bunn, Wyatt, Waylon, and Arabella Roades and Kayden Lowden. She was preceded in death by her husband, James M. Lowden, and her son, Robert G. Lowden. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Home Lakeside Park,1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Lutheran Children's Hospital for Cancer Services.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 9, 2019