Guest Book
  • "You will be greatly missed by your family and friends. ..."
    - Linda Till
  • "You are our eternity. Sandie and Jim "
    - Sandra Bunn
  • "Dear Mom Last few years were a bit rough for you but we..."
    - Sandra Bunn
  • "One special lady and personality. To know her was to love..."
    - Tony Lockhart
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN
46805
(260)-426-9494
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home
1140 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
Service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
Obituary
KATHERINE M. LOWDEN, 96, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. She was born on Aug. 24, 1923. Surviving are her daughter, Sandra L. Bunn, and son, James B. Lowden; grandchildren, Aaron Bunn, Courtney Roades, Kyle and Kody Lowden, and Jessica Underwood; great-grandchildren, Max, Oliver, Carter Bunn, Wyatt, Waylon, and Arabella Roades and Kayden Lowden. She was preceded in death by her husband, James M. Lowden, and her son, Robert G. Lowden. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Funeral Home Lakeside Park,1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Lutheran Children's Hospital for Cancer Services.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 9, 2019
