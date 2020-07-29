KATHERINE MARIE (ALLGEIER) ANKENBRUCK, 93, passed away peacefully Monday, July 27, 2020. Born Oct. 15, 1926 in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Henry and Marie Allgeier. A 1944 graduate of Central Catholic High School, she went on to receive an Associate's Degree in Fine Art at the Fort Wayne School of Art. She married Thomas John Ankenbruck in 1947 and they raised six children in Fort Wayne. A devoted homemaker and mother, Katherine also worked as a model at the Wolf & Dessauer Tea Room and later in sales at Fishman Women's Apparel and L.S. Ayres, exploring her love of fashion and style. In the 1980s Katherine served as secretary to the Principle of Snider High School. Katherine and her husband loved watching their children perform, both in fine arts and athletics. She was a charter member of St. Jude Catholic Church and part of the Rosary Society. She enjoyed genealogy research and collecting antique family photos. She donated much realia to the Fort Wayne History Museum and photographs to the ACPL. Katherine is survived by her six children, Margaret Ankenbruck of Fort Wayne, David (Suzanne) Ankenbruck of Westchester, Ill., John (Sharman) Ankenbruck and Janet (Bill) Piercy of Fort Wayne, Marie (Jim) Davis of Brighton, Mich. and Steve (Jana) Ankenbruck of Fort Wayne; 12 grandchildren, Preston (Sandi) Allen, J.R. (Stacy) Ankenbruck, Nick (Kara) Ankenbruck, Tommie (Laura) Ankenbruck, Elizabeth (Austin) Putt, Katherine Piercy, Steven Piercy and Mike Ankenbruck (Lacie Lano) of Fort Wayne, Andrew (Christine) Davis of Royal Oak, Mich., Jillian (Matthew) Goolsby of Brighton, Mich., Mary Ankenbruck (Gheude Hare) of Silver Spring, Md., and Jack Ankenbruck (Mariah Kiefer) of Nashville, Tenn.;, 10 great-grandchildren, Johnnie, Sammie, Drew, Whitney, Marin, Jake, Anna, Tommie and Avery Ankenbruck and Abigail Putt, all of Fort Wayne. Katherine was also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Ankenbruck to whom she was married 58 years; a son-in-law, Wilford Allen; and daughter-in-law, Freda Ankenbruck; her sister Mary Ann Voors. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Saint Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Dr., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with the Rosary recited at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the Henry and Marie Allgeier Scholarship Fund. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com