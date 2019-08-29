Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHERINE SUZANNE "SUE" (REHNEN) BROWN. View Sign Service Information FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services 6557 N Clinton Street Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-424-5000 Send Flowers Obituary

KATHERINE SUZANNE "SUE" (REHNEN) BROWN, 90, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Born April 29, 1929, in Fort Wayne, Sue was the daughter of Parnell S. and Katherine L. (Wolf) Rehnen. Sue began dancing at an early age, studying with Mary Louise Truelove. The two eventually became lifelong friends. Sue graduated second in her class from Central Catholic High School in 1947. She then received a full scholarship to Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. She graduated in 1951 with a degree in education. Back in sophomore year of high school, Sue had met a hunky sax player who lived on the next street over. His name was Dick Brown. The two married in June of 1951 and welcomed their honeymoon baby, Richard Jr., nine months later. Daughters Mandy, Angel and Amy soon followed. Sue deserved a badge of courage for actually delivering Angel herself in the backseat of a car while on the way to the hospital. Sue's teaching career got into full swing in the early 1970s. She eventually spent over 20 years teaching Latin and English at Bishop Dwenger High School. Both Sue and Dick retired in 1992. Sue then returned to her first love - dancing. She became a stalwart member of Mary Louise Truelove's dance troupe, The Alley Kats. The Kats performed all around northeast Indiana and considered themselves a "mature" version of The Rockettes. Sue retired from the Kats after 20 years and began devoting more time to another lifelong love - jigsaw puzzles. The puzzles were a solace to her after she lost Dick in November of 2018. Sue was lively and alert right up to the end. She spent her final moments surrounded by many members of her loving family. It was obvious to all that she was at peace and satisfied that hers had been a life well-lived. Sue is survived by her children, Richard "Rick" (Kay) Brown, Mandy (Terry) O'Connor, Angel (Rick) Menestrina, and Amy (Shawn) Gerhardstein; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Bernice Rehnen. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, James. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Queen of Angels Catholic Church, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Entombment in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. The family would like to extend thanks to both the staff and residents of Park Place Assisted Living for making Sue, in her final years, feel right at home. They would also like to thank the staff at Fairhaven Funeral Home for their continuing kindness, attentiveness, and professionalism.



