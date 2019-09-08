KATHERINE T. SUNDLING (1964 - 2019)
Obituary
KATHERINE T. SUNDLING, 55, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in Philadelphia, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Edward Kramer and Elizabeth Monroe Kramer. Katherine focused her life on serving others and was an active volunteer for Visiting Nurse Hospice Home and Victory Knoll Center. She and her husband often opened their home to those trying to overcome addiction. She fiercely loved her grandchildren and grandpuppies. It was Katherine's laughter and vivacious personality that people will always remember. She attended St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church; she understood the beauty of life is God's work. Katherine is survived by her husband and childhood sweetheart of 42 years Axel John Sundling of Fort Wayne; children, Axel P. Sundling of Roanoke, Ind., Phillip (Suzy) Sundling of Carmel, Ind., and Aubrey (Ryan) Garner of Camden, Mich.; three grandchildren, Caden, Callen and Emmett; and five siblings, Michael Kramer, Debra Clemons, Elizabeth Monroe, Tommy Kramer, and Edward Kramer. Katherine was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Londyn. Mass of Christian Resurrection is 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10700 Aboite Center Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with a Rosary service at 4:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 8, 2019
