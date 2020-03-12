KATHERINE "EILEEN" (ELLIS) THOMPSON, 93, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Saint Anne Home, Fort Wayne. Born in Decatur, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Celeste (Omlor) Steigmeyer. She was a past member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. She retired in 1990 from Lake End Sales after 22 years. She is survived by her daughters, Lynn (John Marsh) Oberley of Fort Wayne and Karen (Bob) Schumm of Edgerton, Ohio; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 22 years, Herman, in 2012; her first husband, Bud Ellis; son, Stephen Ellis, in 2012; grandson, Rodney Oberley; one great-great-granddaughter, two brothers, and two sisters. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday at Harper Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E, New Haven, with visitation two hours prior. His nephew Dick Schultz officiating. Burial in I.O.O.F. Cemetery, New Haven. Preferred memorials are to the . For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 12, 2020