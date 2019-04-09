Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KATHLEEN A. NEUHAUS. View Sign

KATHLEEN A. NEUHAUS, 69, of Fort Wayne, died Sunday, April 7, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born April 21, 1949, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Paul "Pete" and Lucille Schenher. Kathleen was a member of Queen of Angels Catholic and worked at Peg Perego as an administrative assistant. She enjoyed shopping and loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. Kathleen is survived by her husband of 50 years, John "Dick" Neuhaus of Fort Wayne; daughters, Gretchen (Patrick) Joley and Amanda (Phil) Lord, both of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Maxwell, Gabrielle and Sarah Joley, Lauren and Emma Brown and Audrey Lord; sister, Bonnie (Dave) Griffith of Fort Wayne; brother, Dave Schenher of Kendallville; brother-in-law, Tom (Jean) Neuhaus of Fort Wayne; and sisters-in-law, Sue Hans of Fort Wayne and Kathy Neuhaus of Angola. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Queen of Angels Catholic Chuch, 1500 W. State Blvd., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Queen of Angels Catholic Church, Riley Children's Hospital or the - Greater Indiana Chapter. To sign the online guestbook, visit



3500 Lake Avenue

Fort Wayne , IN 46805

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.