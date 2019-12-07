KATHLEEN ANN GUNDAL - BONTEMPO, 76, of Butler, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at home. Born July 26, 1943, in West Roxbury, Mass., she was a retired home health aide. She enjoyed camping and watching the wildlife outdoors. She was a very caring and loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother. Surviving are her husband, Paul Bontempo. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, with calling from noon to 1 p.m. Memorials the the .
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 7, 2019