KATHLEEN C. CORSON, 70, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Zanesville, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy (St. Clair) Christman. Kathleen married Thomas Corson on July 27, 1968, and he survives. Kathleen worked for a number of years at Fort Wayne Newspapers. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Garrett, Ind. Kathleen was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She also enjoyed working around the farm. Surviving are her children, Rodney Corson and James Corson; four grandchildren; one sister; and two brothers. Service will be private. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road.