1/1
KATHLEEN C. CORSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KATHLEEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KATHLEEN C. CORSON, 70, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Zanesville, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy (St. Clair) Christman. Kathleen married Thomas Corson on July 27, 1968, and he survives. Kathleen worked for a number of years at Fort Wayne Newspapers. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Garrett, Ind. Kathleen was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She also enjoyed working around the farm. Surviving are her children, Rodney Corson and James Corson; four grandchildren; one sister; and two brothers. Service will be private. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved