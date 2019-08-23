KATHLEEN ELAINE HAYES, 71, of Fort Wayne, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. Born in Leavenworth, Kan., she was a daughter of the late Louis Henry and Mary Helen Parr. Kathleen enjoyed playing tennis, cards, going to the movies, having barbecue cookouts with family and friends, but her true life's passion was just spending time with her loving family. She is survived by her husband, Johnny F. Hayes III of Fort Wayne; children, Kellie (Chris) Marriott of Charlestown, Ind., Charity (Steve) Walker Fort Wayne, Tabatha (Kevin) Kaiser of Fort Wayne, Brandi (Aaron) Valor of Flower Mound, Texas, Michelle (Walter) Fleming of Indianapolis, Ind., Travis (Susan) Kerby of Jefferson City, Mo., and Nicholas Hayes of Fort Wayne; 24 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Kathleen was also preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters. Service is 1:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 23, 2019