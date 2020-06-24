KATHLEEN FRYBACK PADDOCK, 97, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at 5 a.m. She was the daughter of the late Dee F. and Ireta B. Fryback of Decatur. Born Sept. 18, 1922, she was a 1940 graduate of Decatur High School. She was the first female in her family to graduate from college and the first in her family to earn two Master's degrees in psychology and guidance counseling. Kathleen was a well respected educator for 40 years. She always enjoyed seeing a former student at a restaurant or social function. She was also active in the community in the 1960s and 1970s, serving as president of Tri Kappa Sorority, president of the Allen County Mental Health Association, and president of the Civic Theater Guild. She was also an active member of the Fort Wayne Fine Arts Commission and the Fort Wayne Philharmonic. For many years, Kathleen and her husband L. Gray Paddock, performed in the Civic Theater Follies. She also enjoyed her membership in the Fort Wayne Country Club and attending First Presbyterian Church. Kathleen was a well respected professor at the Indiana University Division of General and Technical Studies at its former campus on Barr St. In the early 1980s, she moved to the IPFW campus and continued her career as a professor of business and English, and as a guidance counselor. She loved teaching and counseling students on their potential careers. She was loved by her students. Prior to that, she taught at Roanoke, New Haven and North Side High Schools in the 1950s and 1960s. When Kathleen retired in 1990, she started a second career for 10 years in Real Estate. She also enjoyed spending winters in Boca Raton, Fla. She married L. Gray Paddock of Portland on Feb. 18, 1945. With him she had two sons, Stephen and Geoff. Gary preceded her in death on April 26, 1991. In 2002, she married Carl S. "Bud" Offerle; he preceded her in death on May 24, 2009. In 2002, Kathleen was awarded a Sagamore of the Wabash for her accomplishments by Governor Frank O'Bannon, on her 80th birthday. Kathleen is survived by her two sons, Stephen (Barbara) Paddock of Boca Raton, Fla., and Geoff Paddock of Fort Wayne; two grandchildren, Bridget and Stephen Paddock II, both of Boca Raton, Fla. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Dee and Ireta Fryback (formerly of Decatur). Service is 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 26, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church, 300 West Wayne St., with the Reverend Annie Epling officiating. Calling is from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road. Preferred memorials to the wonderful nurses and support staff of Heartland Hospice and also to First Presbyterian Church. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery.