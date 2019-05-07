KATHLEEN G. (DEGITZ) McDOWELL, 71, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019, at home surrounded by her family. Born in Fort Wayne, Kathy graduated from South Side High School, Lutheran School of Nursing and obtained a BSN from St. Francis. Kathy worked at Lutheran Hospital for 45 years and upon her retirement in 2014, was given the distinguished title of Lutheran Legend. She enjoyed cooking, especially desserts and was featured twice in the Fort Wayne newspaper. Kathy was a member of Brookside Church and dedicated follower of Christ. She was a loving wife, mother and extremely devoted grandmother that enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling with friends. She is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, James McDowell of Fort Wayne; cherished daughter, Michelle (Russell) Gilmore of Sea Girt, N.J.; precious grandchildren, James, Delia and Katherine Gilmore; loving sisters, Diane (Mike) Carpenter and Marilyn (Dave) Knuth, both of Fort Wayne; as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Hazel Degitz; and sister, Janice VanTil. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019, at Brookside Church, 6102 Evard Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815). Burial will follow service at Concordia Gardens. Preferred memorials to Brookside Church: Solid Rock Medical Mission Clinic Project in the Dominican Republic. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 7, 2019