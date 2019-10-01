KATHLEEN LOUISE MAIN, 75, of Fort Wayne, died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Born May 15, 1944, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Orin and Pearl (McCune) Usher. She was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and was a lifetime member of St. Jude Catholic Church. She enjoyed drawing, reading and playing games, especially Yahtzee and Euchre. Most of all she enjoyed family time, especially with the grandchildren. Kathleen is survived by her children, David (Angela) Main, Deborah Fisher, Rebecca Barker, Victoria (Shane) Miller, Julia (Scott) Hogle, and Kristina Main; 19 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Michael Usher; sisters, Sue Hoblet, Margaret Atteberry and Jean Koogler; and she was considered a mother and grandmother to many more. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Main; grandsons, Damian Main and Trent Shelton; and sons-in-law, William Fisher and Jerry Barker. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Drive, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Vigil at 3:45 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 1, 2019