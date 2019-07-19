KATHLEEN M. SCHELE, 92, of Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at Apple Ridge Assisted Living, Fort Wayne. Born Sept. 28, 1926, in Fort Wayne, Kathleen was the daughter of the late Frank and Catherine Moore. She was a business partner with a Subway franchise, the 1st in Colorado. She volunteered at St. Joseph Hospital and enjoyed playing euchre. Kathleen is survived by daughters, Rebecca Osborn of Fort Wayne, Gayle (Dennis) Neidert of Colorado, Jayne Schele, Lynnette Schele, Andrea Schele and Colleen Schele Cruz, all of Fort Wayne; daughter of the heart, Debbie (Mike) Marks of Fort Wayne; nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. Kathleen was also preceded in death by her husband, Gerald B Schele; sons, Gerald 'Bruce" Schele Jr. and Thomas Schele; and brother, Richard Moore. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 19, 2019