KATHLEEN "KATIE" P. ANSON, 67, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in Milwaukee, Wis., she was a daughter of the late Robert and Patricia Anson. Katie is survived by her children, Monika (Donald) Martin and Robert Hooker, both of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, Corey, Jay, Alex, Renee, Daniel, and Austin; siblings, Mary Gearhart, Ellen (Terry) Busche, and Patricia Kreigh, all of Fort Wayne. Service is 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 2 p.m. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 30, 2019