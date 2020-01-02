KATHLEEN R. VILLAREAL

KATHLEEN R. VILLAREAL, 72, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. Born in Gary, she was a daughter of Paul and Rose (Morfin) Mendoza, resided in Fort Wayne and was a retired CNA of 26 years. Survivors include her husband, Albert Villareal; daughter, Rachel (Robert) Rice; son, Albert P. Villareal; granddaughters, Lisa (Tyler) Glass, Breann Kroeber, and Mia Villareal; and sister, Patty (Dan) Gile. Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, t St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation prior to the funeral mass from 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. A luncheon will immediately follow the funeral mass at 2 p.m. at American Legion Post 47, 601 Reed Road, Fort Wayne. Burial will take place at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Marion National Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church or Parkview Hospice. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 2, 2020
