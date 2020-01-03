KATHLEEN R. VILLAREAL

Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
9:30 AM - 12:45 PM
St. Charles Catholic Church
4916 Trier Road
Fort Wayne, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
St. Charles Catholic Church
4916 Trier Road
Fort Wayne, IN
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
American Legion Post 47
601 Reed Road
Fort Wayne, IN
Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Marion National Cemetery
VILLAREAL, KATHLEEN R.: Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation prior to the funeral mass from 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. A luncheon will immediately follow the funeral mass at 2 p.m. at American Legion Post 47, 601 Reed Road, Fort Wayne. Burial is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Marion National Cemetery. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020
