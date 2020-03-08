KATHLEEN "KATHY" YOUNG

Obituary
KATHLEEN "KATHY" YOUNG, 71, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. Born in Syracuse, N.Y., Kathy was the daughter of the late Joseph and Marie Moore. Kathy earned her Associate's Degree in Business Administration from Indiana Tech. She worked for Middletown Tube Works in Ohio for many years. Kathy loved growing her vegetable garden, playing crossword puzzles, reading, and cooking. Surviving are her sister, Barbara Harris; grandchildren, Brianna "Anni" (Clint) Schmid, Michael Donaldson; great-grandchildren, Quinlan, Charlotte, Margaret, Victoria, Brett, Virginia, Eleanor, and Micah. Kathy was also preceded in death by her husband, Arden Young; grandson, L.J. Donaldson; and step-daughter, Sherri Donaldson. Calling is from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 8, 2020
