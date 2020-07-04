KATHRYN E. CARPENTER, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne on May 27, 1929, Kathryn was the daughter of the late Eugene and Iona (Constants) Weaver. She was a member of The New Haven Navy Club Ship 245, New Haven V.F.W. Post 2457, Moose Lodge 1480, Eagles 3164, and American Legion Post 409. She is survived by three sons, Rick of Fort Wayne, Lance (Mary) of Florida and Craig (Julie) of Fort Wayne; granddaughter, Jasmin (Jason) Redwanski; great-granddaugh ter, Daphne Redwanski; and a sister, Barbara Shuler. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack R. Carpenter; daughter-in-law, Laurie Carpenter; two brothers, and one sister. Katie's family would like to thank the staff at Lincolnshire Place for the love and support provided to Katie and her family while she was in their care, Private services will be held at a later date. Preferred memorials to the Northeast Indiana Alzheimer's Association
