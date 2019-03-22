KATHRYN L. OVERLA, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Van Crest Nursing Home in Payne, Ohio. Kathryn was born July 23, 1923 in Muskegon, Mich. She lived most of her life in Steuben County Indiana, Fremont, Pleasant Lake and Angola, Ind. Kathryn retired from Weatherhead Corporation in Angola. She is survived by three sons, Gordon (Shirley) Chester of Holt, Mich., Jerry (Brenda) Chester of Zephyrhills, Fla., and Roger (Ginger) Chester, Payne; six grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Overla; and two grandchildren, Darren Chester (formerly of Sturgis, Mich.) and Brent Chester (formerly of Columbia City, Ind.). To honor Kathryn's wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral. A private burial will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation made to Van Crest Nursing Home, Payne, Ohio. Online condolences may be shared at www.denherderfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 22, 2019