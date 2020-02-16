KATHRYN L. "KATHY" SIMPSON, 67, of Ossian, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Born March 29, 1952 in Fort Wayne, Kathy was a daughter of the late James and Barbara Lee (Aspy) Couture and graduated from South Side High School in 1970. She worked 10 years at General Telephone, two and a half years as a U.S. Postal Service carrier, at McDonalds in Bluffton, four years in her own daycare, and 20 years at Children's Corner Daycare at the Ossian First Presbyterian Church where she was also a member serving in a number of capacities including as a deacon and an elder. Kathy also served as a Girl Scout leader and was an avid reader. She enjoyed many things equestrian such as breeding her own Appaloosa horses and being involved in Wells County 4-H Horse & Pony Club. Surviving family include her husband, Lyle Simpson; daughters, Stacey Lee Simpson and Vanessa Jean (Mark) Scott; two granddaughters, Cecelia Grace Siefer and Charlotte Leeloo Scott; and sister, Pamela Ann (John) Gleason. Memorial service is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Ossian First Presbyterian Church, 123 South Jefferson St., Ossian, with visiting two hours prior. Additional visiting from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill St., Ossian. Memorials may be made to Ossian First Presbyterian Church or Hope for Animals, Fort Wayne. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 16, 2020