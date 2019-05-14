KATHRYN LENGACHER

KATHRYN LENGACHER, 70, of Spencerville, Ind. passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Born May 16, 1948, she was the daughter of John and Elizabeth (Miller) Schmucker. Surviving family members include her husband, Enos Lengacher; sons, Enos Jr. (Betty) Lengacher, Pete J. (Susan) Lengacher, Joseph (Lillie) Lengacher, and Elson (Marian) Lengacher, all of Spencerville, Ind., and Earl (Anna) Lengacher of Woodburn, Ind.; daughter, Amanda (Jesse) Lengacher of Grabill, Ind.; 33 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Margaret (Lewis) Schmucker; sister, Mary (William) Eicher; brothers, Pete (Kanoshia) Schmucker, Amos (Viola) Schmucker and John (Mary) Schmucker; and sister, Lizzie (Victor) Graber. She was preceded in death by her parents, John P. and Elizabeth (Miller) Schmucker; son, Perry Alvin Lengacher; granddaughter, Marilyn E. Lengacher; brother, Lewis (Margaret) Schmucker; brother-in-law, William (Mary) Eicher; several nephews and nieces. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at 16306 Cuba Road, Spencerville, Ind. Bishop Joseph G. Lengacher will be officiating. Burial will follow in the North Spencerville Cemetery. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 14, 2019
