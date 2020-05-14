KATHRYN MARIE "KATHY" CLARK
KATHRYN MARIE "KATHY" CLARK, 61, died Friday, May 8, 2020, peacefully after a long battle with cancer. Born in Defiance, Ohio, on Oct. 20, 1958, she was a daughter of the late James "Casey" and Kathryn "Kate" (Buch man) Clark. She was vice president of communications for Luxottica of Milan Italy. She is survived by her sister, Barbara (Keith) Smith; brothers, Dave (Phyllis) Clark, Doug (Wendi) Clark and Dennis (Tammy) Clark; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Private family service will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. She will be laid to rest in Live Oak Cemetery, Paulding. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to OneSight of Cincinnati, a program Kathy was very active in. Friends and relatives are encouraged to share fond memories at www.denherderfh.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 14, 2020.
