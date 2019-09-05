|
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
View Map
D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
View Map
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
St. Peter's Lutheran Church
KATHRYN O. MILLS, 87, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Golden Years in Fort Wayne. She was born Feb. 11, 1932, the daughter of the late Herbert and Nora (Meitzler) Mueller. She graduated from Concordia Lutheran High School. On Jan. 16, 1954, she married James O. Mills at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne. He preceded her in death in 2017. Kathryn was a homemaker and together she and her husband enjoyed their family farm. She worked as a secretary for Bethlehem Lutheran Church. She also worked in the St. Joe Township Assessors Office and retail. She was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne. She loved to garden, fish, and relax at Barton Lake with her husband. "She was a kind, loving, and caring person. With her kind heart, she always took care of her friends, family, and loved ones". Surviving are her children, Karen (Gene) Quinn of Fort Wayne, Roy (Mary) Mills of Ashland, Va., Albert (Jo) Mills, and Marcia (Dale) Johnson of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Jennifer (Mark) Byler, Nick (Megan) Beeching, Heather (Daniel) Puff, Jennifer (Victor) Neimeyer, Bryan (Emily) Mills, Michelle (Chris) Ravenscroft, Brandon (Bree) Mills, Casey (Camille) Johnson, Josh (Lindsey) Mills, and Kirsten (Tony) Booth; and 12 great-grandchildren. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 East State Blvd., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior from 10 to 11 a.m. The Rev. Steven Ahlersmeyer officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46815). Burial will take place at Harlan Memorial Cemetery following the funeral service. Memorial donations may be directed to St. Peter's Lutheran Church. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 5, 2019
