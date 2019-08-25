KATHRYN V. HECKMAN, 66, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at home after a brief battle with cancer. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late William Colderbank and Mildred (Clark) Colderbank Richter. Kathy enjoyed teaching for almost 40 years spending most of that time with kindergarteners at Harrison Hill Elementary School. She had also previously taught at Bunche and Waynedale Elementaries with reading readiness and kindergarten. She had a passion for learning and through her efforts she was always able to inspire others she met with that same passion. She was able to travel to all of the U.S. states visiting historical sites and enjoying time with family. She also enjoyed writing music and plays and was an animal lover. She loved to sing with the church choir, write and perform in plays and played multiple instruments. She taught herself to play the violin winning a Lilly grant for her efforts. She encouraged everyone to be their best and to never stop learning. She is survived by her husband, Steven; children, Bryan (Jennifer) Heckman and Joanna (Patrick) Chadwell; brother, Bill (Sam) Colderbank; and three grandchildren, Justin and Megan Heckman and Kaiden Chadwell. A celebration of life is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Hope United Methodist Church, 6608 Hoagland Rd., Hoagland. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in her name to Hope United Methodist Church or St. Joe Hessen Cassel Tuition Assistance. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. To share online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 25, 2019