KATHY HOWE LUTHER, 70, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in her home. Born in Providence, R.I., on Dec. 30, 1948, Kathy was a daughter of the late William Chace and Claire Louise (Fitzpatrick) Luther. She moved with her family to Sullivan, Maine when she was five and spent seven happy years there. The family moved to Elkhart in 1960 and Kathy graduated from Elkhart High School in 1966. She attended Kalamazoo College and graduated from IUPU-Fort Wayne. Kathy retired from Verizon after 35 years. Kathy loved role playing games, code word puzzles, music, and reading. Most of all, Kathy loved all animals, especially dogs and cats. Over the years she had many pets who she loved dearly and who enriched her life. She is survived by her sisters, Susan (Steve) Luther Criscenzo of Durham, N.C., Karen Luther of Warwick, R.I., and Candace Luther of Elkhart, Ind.; sister-in-law, Scotty (Judy) Luther of Plainfield; two nephews, Matthew William Criscenzo and Daniel Joseph Criscenzo; three nieces, Zoe Nicole Sprouls, Marissa Katherine Sprouls, and Allison Rose Criscenzo; as well as cousins, aunts, and an uncle. In addition to her parents, Kathy is preceded in death by her brother, William Chace Luther Jr. A memorial will be held at a future date. Those wishing to honor Kathy's memory may make a donation to The Cheetah Conservation Fund or any animal charity of their choosing. Arrangements by Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, Fort Wayne. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 16, 2019