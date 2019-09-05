KATHY SUZANNE JORDAN, 68, of Fort Wayne, passed from this life on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at approximately 10:26 a.m., at her residence. Born May 27, 1951, in Columbia, S.C., she was a daughter of the late Willie and Josephine (Smith) Jeffers. She retired from General Motors Corporation after 34 years of service. She was a member of South Park Baptist Church. U.A.W. Local 2209, "Just Us Girls Church Club", Y.M.C.A. of Fort Wayne and was an Allen County Indiana Foster Parent. She loved singing, shopping, fishing, the Chicago Bears and traveling. But first and foremost, she loved her family unconditionally. She leaves to cherish her precious memory a son, Kitren Pearson of Lima, Ohio; three daughters, Jacqueline Wells, Tinika Pearson and Nekosha Pearson, all of Fort Wayne; 13 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; six brothers, Willie (Annie Ruth) Johnson, Billy (Chloe) Jeffers, Bobby Jeffers, Joey (Jammie) Jeffers, Gregory (Gail) Johnson, and Michael (Rosie) Johnson, all of Lima, Ohio; and four sisters, Jacqueline Barnett and Carrie (Thomas) West, both of Columbus, Ohio, Gale Jeffers (James Lipkins) of Fort Wayne, and Sheila Johnson of Detroit, Mich. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Tim Jeffers; and two sisters, Norman Jean Johnson and Tina Johnson. Homegoing service is noon Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Philippian Missionary Baptist Church, with visitation/wake from 10 a.m. to noon. The Rev. James Lipkins officiating. Services entrusted to Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. To order flowers and offer condolences to the Jordan family, visit www.jonesclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 5, 2019