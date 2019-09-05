KAY BROWN RICHARDS, 89, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, in Naples, Fla. Born March 2, 1930, in Bluffton, she was a daughter of Harry K. and Marjorie Kunkel Brown. Kay graduated from Bluffton High School in 1948. She earned her B.S. in Elementary Education from Indiana University in 1952 and received her Master's degree in Elementary Education in 1955. She taught Kindergarten in Fort Wayne at Harrison Hill and Abbett Schools from 1952 until 1958. Kay was a member of Tri Kappa - Bluffton, Kappa Alpha Theta, P.E.O. and Fort Wayne Junior League. Kay and William C. Richards were united in marriage on June 24, 1957 at the First United Methodist Church in Bluffton, Ind. Survivors include her son, Bill (Caroline) Richards; daughter, Kay (Tom) Baker; and grandchildren, Tom Jr., William (Rachel), David, Sydney, and William II. Kay was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bill, in 1990; and sister, Harriett Brown Gates. A private family service will take place at Thoma / Rich, Lemler Funeral Home, Bluffton, with the Rev. Dr. John Stube officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton. Kay loved animals. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in her name to the Allen County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (S.P.C.A), 4914 South Hanna St., Fort Wayne, IN 46806. (260)744-0454. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma / Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 5, 2019