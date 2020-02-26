Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KAY ELIZABETH HECK. View Sign Service Information Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home 6424 Winchester Road Fort Wayne , IN 46819 (260)-424-1525 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home 6424 Winchester Road Fort Wayne , IN 46819 View Map Visitation 1:00 PM Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home 6424 Winchester Road Fort Wayne , IN 46819 View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home 6424 Winchester Road Fort Wayne , IN 46819 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

KAY ELIZABETH HECK, died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, but her many talents, as well as her empathy, kindness and love toward others, will live on. Born in 1947, she was the second of Ralph and Irene Winans' four daughters. She attended New Haven High School. From an early age she showed a talent for art, so after high school she took classes at Fort Wayne Art School. Eventually she landed a job as art director for a screen-printing company. After retiring from Do it Best, Kay was free to devote her time and energy to her passion: gardening. Her yard and patio were flush with color, nary a weed nor spent bloom to be found. "Kay enjoyed her job, but if you'd have asked her what was the best thing that ever happened to her she would say without hesitation, Betsy." Kay's daughter, Elizabeth Carpenter, and her husband, David, live in Fort Wayne. Family was everything to Kay, and growing up with three sisters was just the best. The four girls shared joy and laughter, heartbreak and tears. Their annual trips to Fort Meyers Beach were highly anticipated and memorable for laughing fits, beach time and epic shopping trips. Kay leaves behind three heartbroken sisters and their spouses, Lois and John Larson of Portland, Ore., and Susanne and Larry Rowe and Cindy and Steve Larson, all of Fort Wayne. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Klaehn, Fahl, & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN46819), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the funeral home. Preferred memorials are to the Lupus Foundation of America or to H.O.P.E. for Animals. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Heck family may be shared at



