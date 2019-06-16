KAY EVELYN (JERGER) KNOWLES, 71, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. She was born May 16, 1948, in Wauseon, Ohio, a daughter of John W. and Evelyn J. (Davis) Jerger. Kay graduated from Montpelier High School in 1966 and graduated from the nursing program at Purdue University in 1970. She loved being a nurse. She was registered to practice in Indiana, California, Florida, and Nevada, and provided care and comfort to many throughout the years including Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas, Nev. Surviving are her loving husband, William E. Knowles of Fort Wayne; three children, Kimberly (Darren) Ericson of Bowling Green, Ky., Dawn (Christopher) Proctor of Philadelphia, Pa. and Kyle (Jennifer) Miller of Silver Lake; two sisters, Lori Schultz of Defiance, Ohio and Jan (Garry) Stevens of Dallas, Texas; two step-children, Steve (Karen) Knowles of Minot, N.D. and Michael Knowles of San Antonio, Texas; 13 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Evelyn Jerger; and brother, James Jerger. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Thompson Funeral Home, 204 East Main Street, Montpelier, Ohio, with a time to receive friends two hours prior from noon to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a Memorial Fund is set up for the Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. Online condolences to www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 16, 2019