KAY IRENE ALBRIGHT, 69, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at Bethlehem Woods Nursing Home of Fort Wayne surrounded by her loving family. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Bessie (Addy) Stanton. She enjoyed animals, baking, reading, music, crafts and being the family record keeper. She also was known as having a powerful green thumb. Kay especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Mark (Stacy) Albright and Kimberly Albright; siblings, Donald Stanton and Janie (Tom) Kennerk; grandchildren, Britany (Erik) Smith, Allison Albright and Ella Albright; and great-grandchildren, Damien, Ayden, Evaeh, Brennan, Riley, Mia, and Keelie. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 32 years, Robert Albright; and siblings, Chris and Tony Stanton and Mae Winn. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Father David Huneck officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials are to the Allen County S.P.C.A. or the . For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 1, 2020