KAYE FRANCES LOBSIGER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KAYE FRANCES LOBSIGER.
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46825
(260)-426-9494
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
First Presbyterian church
300 W. Wayne Street
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian church
300 W. Wayne Street
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

KAYE FRANCES LOBSIGER, 80, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born in Decatur, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Charles I. and Frances E. (Schlickman) Heare. She married James Lobsiger on June 9, 1956, they shared a blessed 63 years. Kaye worked for Citizen Telephone Co., East Allen County Schools, and was an administrative assistant for 24 years. She was an active member and deacon of First Presbyterian Church, member of Ladies of the Nile, and past president of Lamp Lighters Dance Club. Kaye enjoyed baking, dancing, playing cards, traveling, and going on cruises. Above all else, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving are her husband; children, Rebecca K. (Steve) Lobsiger - Lamier and Jeffery A. (Gregorio) Lobsiger; siblings, Robert Heare, Charles Heare, Emily Ripley, and Michael Heare; granddaughter, Jillianne (Jason) Reichard; grandson, Jacob Lamier; and great-grandchildren, Tyler Kaye Reichard and Charlee Mae Reichard. Kaye was also preceded in death by her grandson, James Fletchall. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, with calling one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to or First Presbyterian Church Buildings and Grounds. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.