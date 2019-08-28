KAYE FRANCES LOBSIGER, 80, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born in Decatur, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Charles I. and Frances E. (Schlickman) Heare. She married James Lobsiger on June 9, 1956, they shared a blessed 63 years. Kaye worked for Citizen Telephone Co., East Allen County Schools, and was an administrative assistant for 24 years. She was an active member and deacon of First Presbyterian Church, member of Ladies of the Nile, and past president of Lamp Lighters Dance Club. Kaye enjoyed baking, dancing, playing cards, traveling, and going on cruises. Above all else, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving are her husband; children, Rebecca K. (Steve) Lobsiger - Lamier and Jeffery A. (Gregorio) Lobsiger; siblings, Robert Heare, Charles Heare, Emily Ripley, and Michael Heare; granddaughter, Jillianne (Jason) Reichard; grandson, Jacob Lamier; and great-grandchildren, Tyler Kaye Reichard and Charlee Mae Reichard. Kaye was also preceded in death by her grandson, James Fletchall. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, with calling one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home. Burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to or First Presbyterian Church Buildings and Grounds. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 28, 2019